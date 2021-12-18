Zacks: Analysts Expect ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) will report $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ManTech International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.79. ManTech International reported earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full-year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ManTech International.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on MANT. Zacks Investment Research raised ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair cut shares of ManTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of ManTech International by 170.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 65.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MANT traded up $1.42 on Friday, hitting $71.58. 1,345,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,098. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.82 and a 200-day moving average of $81.00. ManTech International has a 52 week low of $66.91 and a 52 week high of $101.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. ManTech International’s payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

