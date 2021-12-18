Zacks: Analysts Expect Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) to Announce $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) will post $0.83 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franco-Nevada’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Franco-Nevada posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Franco-Nevada.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

FNV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Raymond James set a $164.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.31.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $133.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.89. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of $105.62 and a 12-month high of $163.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 33.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNV. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 134.9% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,703,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,784 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 16.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,261,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,343,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,763 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the second quarter valued at about $125,069,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 44.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,649,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,551,000 after buying an additional 820,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 109.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,263,000 after buying an additional 679,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

