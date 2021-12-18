Zacks: Analysts Expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.97 Billion

Analysts expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to post $2.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nineteen analysts have provided estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.06 billion. Discover Financial Services posted sales of $2.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full year sales of $12.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.43 billion to $12.24 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.56 billion to $12.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.17.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $842,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DFS traded down $1.61 on Wednesday, hitting $114.11. 4,899,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,062,251. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.86 and a 200-day moving average of $122.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $81.27 and a 52 week high of $135.69. The stock has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.96%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

