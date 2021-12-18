Zacks: Analysts Expect Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) to Announce $0.98 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) will announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Abiomed’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $1.04. Abiomed posted earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full-year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $5.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abiomed had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABMD shares. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.80.

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total transaction of $1,319,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total transaction of $5,078,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABMD. FMR LLC lifted its position in Abiomed by 287.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 22,940 shares during the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lifted its position in Abiomed by 3.2% during the second quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 122,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Abiomed by 2.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 13.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abiomed stock traded up $5.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $315.55. 741,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,345. The company has a 50 day moving average of $336.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.98. Abiomed has a fifty-two week low of $261.27 and a fifty-two week high of $387.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

