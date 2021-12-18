Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $290.36 Million

Equities analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) will post sales of $290.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $270.24 million to $300.48 million. Regency Centers posted sales of $258.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on REG shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Compass Point cut shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.67.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $155,306.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 92,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $6,491,817.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,154 shares of company stock worth $6,880,063 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 5.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 536,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,380,000 after purchasing an additional 26,760 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 8.5% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 220,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,121,000 after acquiring an additional 17,330 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at about $6,974,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 5.6% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 2.4% in the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 28,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REG stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.55. 1,855,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Regency Centers has a one year low of $43.49 and a one year high of $78.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 128.21%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

