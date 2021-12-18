Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to Announce $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) will post $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.80. Papa John’s International reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 85%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Papa John’s International.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.93 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 59.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

PZZA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Northcoast Research lowered Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.60.

In other news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $532,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total value of $493,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,350 shares of company stock worth $2,694,256 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 33.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the third quarter valued at $73,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 154.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the second quarter valued at $126,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PZZA opened at $131.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.35. Papa John’s International has a twelve month low of $78.41 and a twelve month high of $140.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -319.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -341.46%.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

