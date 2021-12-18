YVS.Finance (YVS) Trading 11.1% Lower Over Last Week

YVS.Finance (CURRENCY:YVS) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. In the last seven days, YVS.Finance has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One YVS.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000398 BTC on major exchanges. YVS.Finance has a market cap of $237,501.55 and approximately $75,734.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00053489 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,905.19 or 0.08381630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00077697 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,831.81 or 1.00514149 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00050464 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002752 BTC.

YVS.Finance Profile

YVS.Finance’s genesis date was December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,611 coins and its circulating supply is 1,280,924 coins. The official website for YVS.Finance is yvs.finance . YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

Buying and Selling YVS.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YVS.Finance directly using US dollars.

