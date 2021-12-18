YF Link (YFL) Trading 22% Lower Over Last Week

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One YF Link coin can currently be bought for $242.28 or 0.00515234 BTC on popular exchanges. YF Link has a total market cap of $12.48 million and approximately $498,059.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YF Link has traded down 22% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004657 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00042069 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007200 BTC.

YF Link Coin Profile

YF Link (YFL) is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YF Link is yflink.io . The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

