YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

YETI stock opened at $81.75 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.63.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $362.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.27 million. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $2,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 10,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,122 shares of company stock worth $11,531,164 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on YETI. Cowen decreased their price objective on YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $103.00 price objective on YETI in a report on Saturday, August 21st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.89.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

