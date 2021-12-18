Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Short Interest Down 32.1% in November

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,587,800 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the November 15th total of 17,057,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 194.8 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wynn Macau from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wynn Macau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Wynn Macau from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Wynn Macau alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS WYNMF opened at $0.71 on Friday. Wynn Macau has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15.

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Macau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Macau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.