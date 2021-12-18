Wrapped Bitcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.04 Billion (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $46,478.81 or 0.99751295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion and $251.11 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00046648 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004862 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004908 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00033131 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.30 or 0.00964262 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 258,940 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars.

