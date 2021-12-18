Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Worthington Industries has raised its dividend by 19.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Worthington Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 21.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Worthington Industries to earn $4.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

NYSE WOR opened at $51.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Worthington Industries has a 12 month low of $47.79 and a 12 month high of $75.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.43 and a 200-day moving average of $57.15.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.40. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Worthington Industries will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Worthington Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Worthington Industries stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 45.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,043 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.12% of Worthington Industries worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

