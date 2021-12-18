WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Sets New 1-Year High at $81.94

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $81.94 and last traded at $81.94, with a volume of 1654 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.01.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHS. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 261.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 22.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DHS)

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

