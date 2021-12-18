WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Sets New 1-Year High at $81.94

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $81.94 and last traded at $81.94, with a volume of 1654 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.01.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHS. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 261.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 22.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

