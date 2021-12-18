WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD) Shares Down 3.9%

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD)’s share price was down 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $49.37 and last traded at $49.99. Approximately 622,730 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 366,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.01.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WCLD. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 83.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.