WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 3,081 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,904 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 920.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.62.

Shares of SBNY opened at $303.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $129.29 and a 12 month high of $342.03. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.89.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $512.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.34 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.06%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

