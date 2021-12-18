WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,404,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 203,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,538 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $657,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $628,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.10.

Shares of JHG opened at $41.12 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $27.96 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.73 and a 200 day moving average of $42.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.20. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

