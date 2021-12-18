WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 25.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,971 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 25.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 77.0% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 4.7% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 63.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $4,529,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $2,482,908.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,127,010 shares of company stock valued at $53,453,043. 62.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on DraftKings from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on DraftKings from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.72.

Shares of DKNG opened at $28.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 2.03. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

