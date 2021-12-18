WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 61,303 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,303 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Plains GP worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 56.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Plains GP in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 79.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Plains GP in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Plains GP in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.05 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.89. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $12.95.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.29). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -327.27%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PAGP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains GP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

