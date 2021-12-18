WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.70 Million Position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 19,108 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 86.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 30,354 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 42.7% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 18,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.1% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $767,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 786.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 24,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SAGE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $41.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.74. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.13 and a 1 year high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. Analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.82 EPS for the current year.

About Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

