WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.51 Million Stake in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Laureate Education by 1,305.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 49,600 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Laureate Education during the third quarter worth $425,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Laureate Education by 12.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 9,027 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Laureate Education during the second quarter worth $2,288,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 6.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LAUR shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Laureate Education in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Laureate Education in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.40 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Laureate Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ LAUR opened at $11.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.51. Laureate Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $19.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.74.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Laureate Education had a net margin of 50.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

In other Laureate Education news, Director Michael J. Durham sold 4,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $50,857.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

