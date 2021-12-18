WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 11,605 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 398.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 11,605 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW opened at $122.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.24. The company has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.97, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $123.56.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.24, for a total transaction of $1,212,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total value of $3,636,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,881 shares of company stock valued at $17,024,788. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

