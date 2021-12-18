Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.71 (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th.

Williams-Sonoma has increased its dividend payment by 27.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Williams-Sonoma has a dividend payout ratio of 20.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Williams-Sonoma to earn $13.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

WSM stock opened at $169.44 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $98.75 and a twelve month high of $223.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.82 and a 200 day moving average of $176.14.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $501,039.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marta Benson sold 2,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total transaction of $481,479.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,038 shares of company stock worth $8,033,266. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 474,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.63% of Williams-Sonoma worth $75,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WSM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.35.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

