William P. Tully Sells 1,564 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Director William P. Tully sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.32, for a total transaction of $343,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $222.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Kadant Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.55 and a 1 year high of $240.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.29%.

KAI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Kadant by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kadant by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Kadant by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kadant by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kadant by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.