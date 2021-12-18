WeTrust Achieves Market Cap of $975,642.38 (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. One WeTrust coin can currently be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, WeTrust has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. WeTrust has a market cap of $975,642.38 and approximately $98.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004651 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00041379 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.13 or 0.00205939 BTC.

WeTrust Coin Profile

TRST is a coin. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog . The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

