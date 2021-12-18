Westpac Banking Corp Sells 151 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LPLA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the second quarter valued at about $146,650,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 935.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 385,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,093,000 after purchasing an additional 432,129 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 169.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 604,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,587,000 after purchasing an additional 380,265 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 9,629.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 314,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,510,000 after purchasing an additional 311,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 39.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,063,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,573,000 after purchasing an additional 303,276 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LPLA. Bank of America began coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.18.

In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total transaction of $2,840,159.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $282,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,065 shares of company stock valued at $6,822,244 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $157.30 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.59 and a 1 year high of $176.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.57%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

