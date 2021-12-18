Westpac Banking Corp Sells 1,267 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $5,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 403.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.86.

NYSE CP opened at $72.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $83.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.28.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 30.63%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1536 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.25%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

