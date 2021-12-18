Westpac Banking Corp Sells 106,302 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 106,302 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $39,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 58.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of DLR opened at $171.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $174.64.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.78%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DLR. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.18.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.