Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 8,615 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $59.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.15.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEM shares. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $522,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $2,426,695. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

