Westpac Banking Corp Has $4.59 Million Holdings in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 226,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONEM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 33.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ONEM opened at $17.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.45. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.16). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. The firm had revenue of $151.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $68,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ONEM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.07.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM).

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.