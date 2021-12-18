Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $5,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,277,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $144,824,000 after acquiring an additional 78,507 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $396,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 10,860.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,123 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $800,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

ARES stock opened at $76.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $44.43 and a 52-week high of $90.08. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $512.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.44 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.92%.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 424,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 29,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $2,464,459.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,404 shares of company stock worth $18,219,189 over the last ninety days. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

