Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,885 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.16% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,416,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,186,000 after purchasing an additional 483,011 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,525,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,990,000 after purchasing an additional 610,138 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,425,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,443 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,502,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,605,000 after purchasing an additional 166,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,974,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,038,000 after purchasing an additional 161,084 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SHO opened at $10.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.29. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.00.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.88 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 38.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 479.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist upped their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $95,670.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

