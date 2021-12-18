WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in WesBanco by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in WesBanco by 197.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 14,401 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in WesBanco by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 42,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257 shares during the period. 62.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WSBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, WesBanco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

In other news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 30,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,099,052.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $33.61 on Friday. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $39.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.63.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). WesBanco had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $148.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. WesBanco’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.