Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) to Equal Weight

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $66.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $72.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.09% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

OKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $57.85 on Thursday. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $37.39 and a 1-year high of $66.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.94 and its 200 day moving average is $57.44. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Four Financial LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 1.0% during the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 16,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 3.2% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in ONEOK by 9.9% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 3.6% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in ONEOK by 0.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

