Weave Communications Inc’s (NYSE:WEAV) Quiet Period To End on December 21st

Weave Communications’ (NYSE:WEAV) quiet period will end on Tuesday, December 21st. Weave Communications had issued 5,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 11th. The total size of the offering was $120,000,000 based on an initial share price of $24.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

WEAV has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

Shares of NYSE:WEAV opened at $13.28 on Friday. Weave Communications has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $22.40.

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

