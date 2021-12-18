Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Receives $302.58 Average PT from Brokerages

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $295.43.

Several research firms have recently commented on W. Argus lowered shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $380.00 to $321.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of W opened at $201.78 on Wednesday. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $183.74 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 258.70 and a beta of 2.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.33.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total value of $403,682.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 40,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $10,430,245.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,236 shares of company stock worth $26,174,284. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

