Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Receives $302.58 Average PT from Brokerages

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $295.43.
Several research firms have recently commented on W. Argus lowered shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $380.00 to $321.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th.
Shares of W opened at $201.78 on Wednesday. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $183.74 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 258.70 and a beta of 2.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.33.
In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total value of $403,682.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 40,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $10,430,245.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,236 shares of company stock worth $26,174,284. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wayfair Company Profile
Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.
Read More: Gap Up Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.