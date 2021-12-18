Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watsco (NYSE:WSO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $330.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Watsco have outperformed the industry over the past year. The trend is likely to continue, given strength in the e-commerce business. The company is aggressively leveraging technology platforms to better serve and protect customers, as well as employees. In addition to these, its business banks on accretive acquisitions and focuses on enhancing shareholder value. Moreover, the company has been adjusting business per the needs of customers, reducing costs in affected markets and improving efficiency. Earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up over the past 60 days, depicting analysts’ optimism regarding its bottom-line growth potential. However, any upward price pressure on raw materials may pressurize the company’s margins and competitive pressures could result in price erosion or reduction in market acceptance.”

Watsco stock opened at $304.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.78. Watsco has a twelve month low of $223.36 and a twelve month high of $318.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $297.77 and a 200-day moving average of $286.81.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Watsco will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 105.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 348,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,290,000 after purchasing an additional 179,095 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 14,702.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 173,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,856,000 after purchasing an additional 172,757 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Watsco by 14.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 883,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,250,000 after acquiring an additional 110,314 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Watsco by 413.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 125,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,169,000 after acquiring an additional 100,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Watsco by 805.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,060,000 after acquiring an additional 90,960 shares in the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

