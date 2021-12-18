Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Stake Cut by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Waters were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Waters by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its stake in Waters by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waters by 16.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Waters by 2.4% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Waters by 3.0% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $348.35 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $242.77 and a 1-year high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $347.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.84.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $659.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

