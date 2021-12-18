Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) vs. Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Financial Review

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) and Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Washington Trust Bancorp and Sierra Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Trust Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Sierra Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Washington Trust Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.11%. Sierra Bancorp has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.81%. Given Washington Trust Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Washington Trust Bancorp is more favorable than Sierra Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.7% of Washington Trust Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of Sierra Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Washington Trust Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Sierra Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Washington Trust Bancorp has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sierra Bancorp has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Washington Trust Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Sierra Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Washington Trust Bancorp pays out 48.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sierra Bancorp pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Washington Trust Bancorp has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years and Sierra Bancorp has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Washington Trust Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Washington Trust Bancorp and Sierra Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Trust Bancorp 29.92% 13.83% 1.29% Sierra Bancorp 29.85% 11.98% 1.28%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Washington Trust Bancorp and Sierra Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Trust Bancorp $269.38 million 3.56 $69.83 million $4.31 12.80 Sierra Bancorp $136.39 million 2.99 $35.44 million $2.75 9.63

Washington Trust Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Sierra Bancorp. Sierra Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Washington Trust Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Washington Trust Bancorp beats Sierra Bancorp on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial, residential and consumer lending activities, mortgage banking activities, deposit generation, cash management activities and direct banking activities, which include the operation of ATMs, telephone and internet banking services and customer support and sales. The Wealth Management Services segment includes investment management, financial planning, personal trust and estate services, including services as trustee, personal representative, custodian and guardian and institutional trust services are also provided, including fiduciary services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Westerly, RI.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts. Its portfolio comprises of real estate, agricultural, commercial and industrial, and consumer. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Porterville, CA.

