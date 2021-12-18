Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WRTBY shares. HSBC raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.
Shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp stock remained flat at $$2.70 during trading on Friday. 87 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.80. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $3.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.
