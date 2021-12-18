Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WRTBY shares. HSBC raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp stock remained flat at $$2.70 during trading on Friday. 87 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.80. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $3.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

