Warburg Research Reiterates “€11.50” Price Target for Metro (ETR:B4B3)

Metro (ETR:B4B3) received a €11.50 ($12.92) price objective from analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on B4B3. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.36) price objective on shares of Metro in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.55) price objective on shares of Metro in a report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €12.00 ($13.48) price target on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.30 ($11.57) price objective on shares of Metro in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Metro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €10.43 ($11.71).

B4B3 opened at €10.70 ($12.02) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.84 million and a PE ratio of 39.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.43. Metro has a twelve month low of €8.50 ($9.55) and a twelve month high of €13.00 ($14.61). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €11.39 and a 200 day moving average price of €11.41.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

