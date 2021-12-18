Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €179.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €179.00 ($201.12) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($213.48) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($168.54) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Warburg Research set a €176.00 ($197.75) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €168.00 ($188.76) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €195.00 ($219.10) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €162.09 ($182.12).

ETR WCH opened at €134.50 ($151.12) on Friday. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of €102.60 ($115.28) and a 52-week high of €174.75 ($196.35). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €155.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of €144.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion and a PE ratio of 11.50.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

