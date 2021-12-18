Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vor Biopharma Inc. is a cell therapy company pioneering engineered hematopoietic stem cell therapies combined with targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. Vor Biopharma Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VOR. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Vor Biopharma stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. Vor Biopharma has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $63.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.90.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. Analysts forecast that Vor Biopharma will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Vi L.P. 5Am sold 330,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOR. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,851,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vor Biopharma by 46.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,130,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,719,000 after buying an additional 356,413 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the second quarter worth $2,098,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the second quarter worth $1,597,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vor Biopharma by 39.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after buying an additional 77,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

