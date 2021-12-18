Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 329,610 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 563,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 329,610 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $24,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFE. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $59.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $333.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.73 and its 200 day moving average is $44.98. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $61.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

