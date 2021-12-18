Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 40.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,174 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,119 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $21,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 92.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 19.6% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Broadcom by 8.4% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,610 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in Broadcom by 3.4% during the second quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 8,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total value of $2,280,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 543 shares of company stock worth $298,240. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen raised their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $654.39.

Broadcom stock opened at $634.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $553.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $506.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $261.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $419.14 and a fifty-two week high of $644.75.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.74% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.