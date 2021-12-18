Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 19,318 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,744 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,318 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $17,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,069 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,187 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,311 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $214.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.84. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $242.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.32.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

