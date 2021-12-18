Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 10.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $13,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 11.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Biogen by 89.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 13.1% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Biogen in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $296.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Biogen from $447.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.52.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $237.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.43. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.72 and a 12 month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.84 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

