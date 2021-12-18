Vontobel Holding Ltd. Cuts Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,715 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $19,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at $248,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.79.

MS stock opened at $97.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $63.35 and a 52-week high of $105.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.95. The company has a market capitalization of $174.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.76%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

