Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,618 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $28,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,918,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,646,092,000 after buying an additional 1,177,194 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,367,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,222,000 after buying an additional 900,101 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,105,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,913,452,000 after buying an additional 867,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,758,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,015,444,000 after buying an additional 732,847 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.14.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $278.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $271.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.88. The stock has a market cap of $127.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.27%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

