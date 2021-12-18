Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Volta Inc – Class A’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.97) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Volta Inc – Class A from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James started coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.92.

NYSE:VLTA opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. Volta Inc – Class A has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $18.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.38). Research analysts forecast that Volta Inc – Class A will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLTA. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter worth about $14,460,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the third quarter worth about $6,488,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the third quarter worth about $4,325,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the third quarter worth about $4,325,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the third quarter worth about $3,242,000.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

