VNT Chain (VNT) Trading 12.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. During the last week, VNT Chain has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. One VNT Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VNT Chain has a total market cap of $786,282.56 and $86,181.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00041433 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007271 BTC.

About VNT Chain

VNT Chain (CRYPTO:VNT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

